Ban on use of saliva, not a problem in white-ball cricket: Jaydev Unadkat

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:09 pm

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Jaydev Unadkat joined the debate over the use of saliva to shine the ball saying it is not an issue of concern in the white-ball format.

“I think white ball won’t be a problem as a whole. Even in ODIs, you will be using two new balls 25 overs each. Reverse swing has never been a big factor in white-ball cricket. Even the new ball doesn’t require any sweat or saliva as far as white ball is concerned,” Unadkat said.

The captain of Saurashtra Ranji team said the reason behind that is that the coat of white lacquer requires little or no sweat or saliva for swing. “White lacquer remains shiny even if you just rub it on your trousers while for red ball, the red lacquer and the red leather demands that we shine it more with saliva and sweat,” the left-arm seamer said.

“If we are starting with white-ball contests, we will surely have an advantage as saliva and sweat are not as big a factor as it could be in red-ball cricket. If we start closed doors, then probably certain precautions will be mandatory,” he added.