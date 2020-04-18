Banarasi sari industry struggling amid corona crisis

By | Published: 5:35 pm

Varanasi: The Banarasi sari industry, renowned for its production of beautiful and some of the finest saris in India, is struggling to cope with the dip in the business it is facing due to the nationwide lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Banarasi saris are quite popular for their gold and silver brocade or zari, fine silk and opulent embroidery. The saris are usually made of finely woven silk and decorated with intricate design. Due to these engravings, these sariss are relatively heavy.

Ashok Dhawan, patron of the Banarasi Textile Industries Association, said: “It is a cottage industry. About one lakh families are involved in this. Everything is closed now and this is causing a loss of about Rs 24 crore per day.”

“We have an annual income of about Rs 6,000 crore. We sell for 250 days. The business is closed for 100 days. This business runs without any support from the government. It’s a self-funded employment. This industry is currently closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak and due to this, many families are struggling,” Dhawan said.

He said that Banarasi saris are sold most in the domestic market. The sari is sold in all districts of India its demand raises especially during marriages as it’s used widely.

“There is no system here like place an order and book your product. Here, the customer comes and purchases the products himself. People purchase these sarees a lot during the wedding season,” he said.

Ramswaroop, a sari shopkeeper in Varanasi, said: “Saris are sold in large numbers during wedding seasons. But this time, the sale of saris have been low since March. The Coronavirus has wreaked havoc on the markets.”