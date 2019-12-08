Band concert marks Navy Week fete in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:23 pm

Hyderabad: As part of the Navy Week celebrations, IKEA organised a Navy Band Concert at its store here in the city on Sunday. The Navy Week is celebrated by Indian Navy across the country every year to commemorate the Navy’s successful execution of ‘Op Trident’ resulting in India’s victory.

The theme of the Navy Week this year is ‘Indian Navy – Silent, Strong and Swift’, and there were several posters and replicas of Indian Navy ships put on display at the store, according to a press release. The concert was organised under the aegis of the Eastern Naval Command and was hosted by Commander Satish on behalf of the Naval fraternity. Symphonic band performed on different genres of music for audience, the release added.

