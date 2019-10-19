Bandh call gets full support in Nalgonda

By | Published: 10:56 pm

Nalgonda: The bandh called by various organisation in support of RTC employees, are for a fortnight, was complete and peaceful in erstwhile Nalgonda on Saturday.

As the RTC employees staged dharna at main gates of the bus depots, the buses were confined to seven bus depots in erstwhile Nalgonda district and no buses were operated on the day. The members of Congress, left parties and BJP also participated in dharna in support of the RTC employees.

Speaking on the occasion, former MP Vivek Venkatswamy alleged that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was conspiring to hand over TSRTC to a private company and was hence adamant in refusing to take steps to resolve the strike.

Members of TNGOs also staged dharna in front of the district Collectorate at Nalgonda extending support to bandh. Teachers JAC also took out a rally in the town and raised slogans in support of RTC employees strike.

Shops, cinema theatres, petrol bunks and business establishments were shut down in Nalgonda due to the strike. The police made elaborate bandobust at the RTC depots and bus stands to avoid any untoward incidents.

