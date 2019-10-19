Bandh call partial and peaceful in Sangareddy

By | Published: 8:15 pm

Sangareddy: The bandh call from RTC employees in erstwhile Medak district was partial and peaceful on Saturday with opposition leaders, teachers and trade union leaders extending support to the protest. But, RTC authorities ensured the operation of buses from afternoon, giving little scope for any inconvenience to commuters.

Commercial establishments also opened in the across the district. Congress leader and Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy accused the Telangana government of acting unilaterally on issues related to RTC employees, and said the party will extend all support to the staff.

Meanwhile, the protestors carried out rallies and staged dharnas across the district.

