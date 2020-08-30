Bandi Sanjay calls cadre to hoist saffron flag in Telangana

By | Published: 6:59 pm

Hyderabad: BJP State Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar called upon party cadre right from booth committees to the top to work hard for the victory of the party in the next Assembly elections in the State.

Addressing the recently formed team of office bearers though video conference here on Sunday, he said the TRS had failed to protect the interests of the people of the State while the Congress had been decimated in a series of elections. He said only BJP which has a strong disciplined cadre can win and form the government in the State.

“We have experienced leadership and one of the most disciplined cadre. Several party workers lost their lives while serving Covid victims. Nine party district heads were infected by the dreaded virus, but they served the people. This is the fundamental difference between the ruling TRS and BJP,” he said.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, party general secretary P Muralidhar Rao, former State president K Laxman, MLC Ramachander Rao and MLA Raja Singh also participated in the meeting.

