Bandi Sanjay criticises govt’s handling of Covid

Hyderabad: BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused the State Cabinet Ministers of being spreaders of coronavirus by touring the districts to participate in welfare programmes without maintaining physical distancing. He alleged that the government was trying to divert public attention from Covid-19 by organising these welfare programmes.

Addressing a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Sanjay alleged that the TRS government was distributing poor quality N95 masks and PPE kits despite the health agencies advising people against using them. The contracts were given to close associates of TRS leaders by inviting tenders for namesake, he alleged, adding that government hospitals were facing shortage of doctors, paramedical staff and Class IV employees.

Taking advantage of the situation and without any mechanism to control them, he said corporate hospitals were squeezing money from patients by charging hefty bills.

“Corporate hospitals are charging upto Rs 30 lakh for each patient, with some of them being charged for tests even if they approach these hospitals with normal fever,” he said, and demanded that the State government provide treatment for Covid-19 cases under Aarogyasri scheme for which Rs 5,000 crore should be released immediately.

