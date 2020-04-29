Bandi Sanjay takes charge as Telangana BJP chief

By | Published: 9:44 pm 9:46 pm

Hyderabad: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay alleged that the State government was not conducting rapid tests for Corona virus despite the Central government and ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) permitting to conduct 2,000 tests per day. He said patients suffering from COVID-19 were not coming out in open as the State government failed to instill confidence in them with regard to treatment and also did not provide adequate facilities in this regard.

Sanjay formally took charge as the State president at Shyam Prasad Mukherjee Bhavan, the BJP State headquarters, here on Wednesday. BJP national general secretary Muralidhar Rao, former Telangana State president K Laxman, Nizamabad MP D Arvind and other senior leaders were present.

Speaking to mediapersons, Sanjay said the entire nation was observing lockdown following the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While assuring all support to the State government for effective implementation of lockdown norms to contain spreading of COVID-19 in the State, he raised doubts over the number of cases being reported in the State. He felt that less cases were being reported in the State as only a few tests are being conducted everyday.

The Karimnagar Lok Sabha member wanted to know why the State government decided not to conduct Covid-19 tests for those who died. He demanded that the State government convene an all-party meeting to clear doubts over measures being taken by the State government. “We suspect that the State government is not conducting many tests due to Ramzan season. While festivals such as Ugadi were not celebrated in the State, the State government appears to be in a hurry to end the lockdown and enable other communities to celebrate festivals like Ramzan,” he alleged.

Sanjay also launched a scathing attack on AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and said the latter was not creating awareness about Covid-19 among the Muslim community. He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was working in favour of one community and allowing them to roam freely on the roads in violation of lockdown norms since commencement of Ramzan month. He predicted a split among people of Telangana State, unless the State government changes its operations.

