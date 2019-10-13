Bandipur tiger that killed two, captured

By | Published: 11:32 pm

Hyderabad: Five days after launching a search to capture a tiger that had killed two men in about a month in the Bandipur tiger reserve, forest department officials on Sunday captured the big cat after it was tranqulized by a team of veterinarians and department staff. Orders were issued on October 8 to capture the tiger following the death of a farmer the day before. In addition to two humans, the tiger is also believed to be responsible for the killing of 14 cattle in little over a month.

Conservator of Forests, Bandipur Tiger Reserve T Balachandra told Telangana Today on phone that the captured tiger was a male and was aged around five years. “It is healthy and in a good condition but is very agitated. It has been sent to a rehabilitation centre as per National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines,” he said.

The rehabilitation in Mysuru is meant for providing a safe environment for tigers captured after entering into conflicts with humans.

Balachandra, who led the search and capture operation said the smooth capture of the tiger was the result of good team work.

The tiger was captured after its images were captured by camera traps and tracking. Though initially it proved tough to locate it, it was found to be moving in a radius of about 20 km around two forest fringe villages. The Bandipur Tiger Reserve is spread over 872 sq km in Chamarajanagar district on the border between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter