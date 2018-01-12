SC/ST case booked against Telugu film producer

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: Telugu film producer Bandla Ganesh and his brother Bandla Shiva Babu, who allegedly abused a doctor, were booked by the police under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The Shadnagar police, who are investigating the case, said the complainant Dileep Chandra and his wife met the producer and his brother a couple of months ago to discuss about a bank loan. In his complaint to the police, Dileep said he and Ganesh jointly took a loan from a local bank and purchased lands and poultry farms on the city outskirts.

“Ganesh cheated me without repaying the loan amount due to which bank authorities seized the purchased assets,” he said.

Shadnagar Assistant Commissioner of Police V Surender said the producer abused the complainant by mentioning the caste to which he belongs to. “We are verifying facts. Based on evidence, further action will be initiated,” he said.