Bang Bang Romeo, Electric Enemy, Germein line up virtual gigs

New Delhi: Australian sister band Germein, London-based band Electric Enemy and the Doncaster band Bang Bang Romeo have lined up virtual gigs for Indian music lovers.

Germein will bring their Red Rover Virtual World Tour to India on June 26. The sisters — Georgia (guitar and keys), Ella (bass and electric cello) and Clara Germein (drums) — will perform live from their hometown in Adelaide for the first time for their fans in India.

“We are super excited to be playing for India. India has such a rich culture of music, dance and art so to be sharing our music with you from Australia is very special for us. We look forward to visiting India one day but for now we bring you our Red Rover Virtual World Tour,” said Germein in a statement.

Next in line, Bang Bang Romeo will perform ‘The Stone Cold Superstar Virtual World Tour’ for their fans in India on June 30. The gig will bring anthemic blues-rock with Anastasia Walker’s soaring vocals, complemented with Ross Cameron (guitars), Richard Gartland (drums) and Richard Cook (bass).

“We can’t tell you how excited we are to be playing live music to people again for the first time in over 4 months. We can’t thank Live Nation and BookMyShow enough for this opportunity to take our live performance to countries like India where we’ve never played before. This is a totally new experience, but as ever we relish the challenge in a world where things are changing so quickly. See you all ‘Virtually’ soon,” Bang Bang Romeo said.

Following Bang Bang Romeo, Electric Enemy will bring ‘The Hollow Eyes Virtual World Tour’ for their fans on July 1. This will be the band’s debut performance for Indian fans.

On their upcoming performance, Electric Enemy said: “We’re so excited about having this opportunity to literally send our music around the world, and connect through language barriers with some amazing people on the planet! Music is such a uniting force, and to have this medium to (theoretically) travel the globe through a series of gigs is incredible. As a band we love different languages and cultures, and one day we’ll have the opportunity to meet our audience, but until then, it’s party time!”