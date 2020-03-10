Bangkok’s train service video on COVID-19 goes viral

By | Published: 8:15 pm

With the cases of deadly novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spiking sharply across the world, Bangkok’s overground train service (BTS) in Thailand has released a safety video named ‘COVID-19: Dance Against The Virus’ to create awareness among citizens.

The video, which was uploaded on Friday has been viewed more than one lakh times online. It shows workers demonstrating safety measures to take against the coronavirus.

The video on COVID-19 has gone viral and attracted lakhs of views on various social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube.

According to the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), the country has reported 50 infected cases of the coronavirus and also reported one death.

At least 40 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus are active at present in India. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported from India are 43 including three Kerala patients who recovered earlier.

The coronavirus first emerged in China in December last year and has since spread to 97 countries and has infected 102,180 people, according to the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker.

More than 3,500 people have been killed due to the virus so far.