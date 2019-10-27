Bangladesh national held for illegal stay in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:24 pm

Hyderabad: A Bangladesh national staying illegally in India was arrested by the city police on Sunday. The police seized an Aadhar Card and a Electoral Photo Identity Card from him.

Acting on a tip off the police caught Rafeeq, (21) a Bangladesh national staying in Talab Katta area of Bhavani Nagar along with Mir Mouzam Ail Khan, (30) a Meeseva centre owner of Hyderabad.

Rafeeq entered into India illegally and came to the city in 2017. Since then, he was staying in Bhavani Nagar and working as a labourer. “Few months ago Rafeeq approached Mir Mouzam Ali – who runs a Meeseva in Tallangatta and sought his help in getting voter id card and Aadhar card. Mouzam agreed to help him get the cards and collected huge money from him and provided it,” said S Chaitanya Kumar, Additional DCP, Task Force.

Rafeeq and Mouzam along with the property were handed over to Bhavani Nagar police station for further action.

