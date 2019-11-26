Bangladeshi couple detained under PD Act in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:15 am

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat issued orders detaining under the Preventive Detention Act a Bangladesh origin couple involved in flesh trade in city.

The couple Mohd Sohail Hussain and Visti Hussain had illegally entered India a decade ago and fraudulently obtained identity proof as Indian citizens. The couple organised flesh trade by engaging women from Bangladesh. They were arrested by the Kushaiguda police in August and one woman victim was rescued.

The PD Act order was executed on the couple at the Central Prison in Cherlapally, where they are currently lodged.

