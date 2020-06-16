Bangle unit raided, nine children rescued in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:03 pm

Hyderabad: The Balapur police along with Child Welfare authorities raided a bangle unit in Kothapet and rescued nine children who were employed there on Tuesday.

All the children were brought from Bihar and were working in the unit for meagre wages. They were made to stay in a tiny rented room where they worked and lived, police said.

Following a tip off, a police team raided the unit on the ground floor of the multi-storied building. According to the police, the manufacturers had rented two rooms and had about 20 workers including the children working there, all from Bihar.

“They were brought to Hyderabad on the promise of work and a monthly wage between Rs 1,600 to Rs 2,000. They were made to work for 13 hours and more a day,” police said.

The suspects had chosen children over adults with the intention of paying less and extracting more work, police said, adding that all the rescued children were aged under 14 years.

“The rooms had no proper ventilation and many people stayed in the same room, half of them children. They worked and slept there itself, with one bathroom being shared,” police said.

Officials suspect the children could have also been infected with various ailments after working under such unhygienic conditions. The police have handed over the children to the Child Welfare Department with the Labour Department also being informed.

The Balapur police booked a case against the bangle unit owner and house owner.

