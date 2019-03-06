Banish that inertia

By | Published: 6:06 pm

Laziness is a bane which can afflict anyone at anytime. In fact, everyone at some point of time has suffered from sheer bouts of not feeling like doing anything or the energy to lift a finger. There is nothing wrong in that, except, when such days recur frequently or tend to blur into a daily affair, then you know there’s a problem. But, worry not as there are ways to get out of this rut.

Get to the root

There is almost always a reason why we don’t feel motivated enough to get out that door and do something? See whether you have taken on too much work which is leaving you little time for yourself. Once you do that, you will be able to figure out just why you feel sapped of all energy.

Regain that passion

Many times, having worked so many years in the same job, a sense of monotony creeps in. The feeling to not go to work is so strong that you can’t even make yourself get out of that door. If you find yourself in a situation like this, remind yourself why you started doing it in the first place. Make sure to remember the good parts of your work, instead of the bad and you are bound to feel lighter.

Break up

While you might think that finishing all your work in one go is great and productive. It’s not. You are setting yourself up for a burnout very soon. When working on a project that is time consuming, break the time you are spending on it and take short breaks. This way, you come back fresher and more energised, ready to take on the work.

Be an adult

Hey, nobody said adulting was easy. Sometimes, you just need to get off that butt and get to work. No matter how much hate it, you just got to do it. At the end of the day, you can look back at it and feel proud that you were an adult who did what had to be done, even when you didn’t feel like doing it.