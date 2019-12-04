Banish wrinkles from your vocabulary

By | Published: 6:14 pm

With age comes wisdom, of course, but also wrinkles. The natural ageing process causes everyone to develop wrinkles, fine lines on parts of body that are exposed to the sun, like the face, neck, hands, and forearms. Hectic lifestyle, mental and physical stress, improper sleep, lack of nutritious diet and environmental factors like pollution often lead to skin damage, essentially resulting in wrinkles and fine lines.

For most, wrinkles develop between the ages of 40 and 50 but nowadays they start appearing even if you are in your mid-30s due to lack of moisture, thickness, genetic disorder, sun exposure, smoking etc. Many believe that ageing skin is inevitable, but with few lifestyle and diet changes, you really can look as young as you feel.

Now the focus of beauty treatments is on how to delay visible signs of ageing, like lines and wrinkles. Cosmetology techniques offer corrective techniques, in the form of external care, to rejuvenate the skin. Although ageing is beyond our control, prevention/delay of such problems is certainly possible. A regular skincare routine, according to skin type and problems, helps to delay ageing signs. Moreover, when physical and seasonal changes occur, the skincare routine should be adjusted, according to one’s needs.

From the age of thirty, begin to protect the skin from drying up. A suitable sunscreen, along with a moisturiser, should be used during the day, 20 minutes before going out. Include products that have built-in moisturisers. Nourishing the skin every night also helps it to retain moisture and delay the ageing signs.

Instead of battling wrinkles, fine lines with expensive creams and medical procedures, you should try anti-ageing ingredients which are easily available at home. Green tea is a powerful antioxidant. Take half cup water and 2 teaspoons green tea. Bring the water to a boil. Put tea leaves in a ceramic bowl. Pour the hot water over it and keep for 2 minutes. Strain and cool the liquid. Apply on face with cotton wool to tone the skin. Leave on.

Exfoliation removes dead skin cells and helps regeneration of new cells. Crush sesame seeds (til) coarsely and mix it with honey. Add dried mint leaves. Or, mix almond meal with yogurt for exfoliation. Apply on the face and rub gently on the skin with small circular movements. Wash off with water.

Fruits like banana, apple, papaya, water melon can be mixed together and applied as a face mask for all skin types. Papaya, rich in enzymes, cleanses the skin of dead cells and helps cell renewal. Banana tightens the skin. Apples and oranges are rich in vitamins and minerals. Watermelon hydrates the skin. Apply and wash off after 30 minutes.

The hands begin to show neglect and ageing sooner than most other parts of the body. Take 2 tablespoons sunflower oil and 3 tablespoon coarse sugar. Mix together till it becomes a paste. Apply and rub into skin of hands. Rinse off after 15 minutes.