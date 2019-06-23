Banjara Hills Police detains six women for creating nuisance

By | Published: 12:29 pm

Hyderabad: Six women were detained by the Banjara Hills police late on Saturday night when they created nuisance at KBR Park road.

The group came out of a pub located on the KBR road stretch and started arguing among themselves. Later, one of them came on the road and started stopping the motorists and went on creating nuisance on the stretch late in the night.

A few persons apparently known to the women tried to prevent them from creating trouble and send them home but in vain. On information, the Banjara Hills police reached the spot but could not do much as the women were in no mood to relent.

Women police personnel from the other police stations came to the KBR park stretch and took them into custody. All of them were shifted to Banjara Hills police station where again one of them created nuisance and shouted at the policemen on duty.

The police had summoned the parents and relatives of the women and handed them over.

In another incident, a Nigerian created nuisance during drunk and driving at check at Jubilee Hills Road No. 45 conducted by the traffic police. The man tried to attack the media personnel who were covering the checking. The traffic police informed to the Jubilee Hills police about it who turned up at the place and took the Nigerian into custody.