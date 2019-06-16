Banjara Hills Police rescues Uzbek woman from flesh trade

By | Published: 3:03 pm

Hyderabad: An Uzbek woman, who was reportedly pushed into flesh trade, was rescued by Banjara Hills police after a raid on a city hotel.

One person who was acting as a pimp was arrested by the police while the main organizer presently identified merely as Sharma, is absconding.

According to the police, the woman aged 21 years is a national of Uzbekistan and was lured to the city by Sharma. She was accommodated at a hotel in Lakdikapul from where the prostitution was being organized.

The pimp Rajasekhar, who works as a bill boy was arrested. He allegedly used to assist Sharma in the illegal activity, the Banjara Hills police said.

The girl was paid Rs. 25,000 for a ten day contract. More details will be known after Sharma is nabbed, the police maintained. The woman was shifted to a rescue home by the police.