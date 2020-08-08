Bank accounts of Hyderabad Youth Courage frozen

By | Published: 8:46 pm

Hyderabad: The City Police, who are investigating multiple crowd-funding cheating cases registered against the old city-based NGO, Hyderabad Youth Courage, have freezed the bank accounts of the NGO’s members and a few other persons.

Cases of cheating and breach of trust were registered against several members of the NGO, after the first allegation of fraud was made by one person with a complaint to the Chandrayangutta police that the group misappropriated around Rs 50 lakh collected through crowd funding for the treatment of an elderly woman. A case was registered by the Chandrayangutta police and HYC president Salman Khan and vice-president Mohammed Ayub were arrested.

“The investigation is progressing. A few more persons are to be questioned and efforts are on to trace them since they are absconding. We are trying to identify all those directly or indirectly involved,” police said, adding that at least three more cases were registered against the NGO at Humayun Nagar, Nampally and Bahadurpura police stations.

The case is likely to be transferred to the Central Crime Station of the Hyderabad police as the amount collected by the group is running into several lakhs of rupees.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .