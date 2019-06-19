Bank burglary solved after three years; two held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 3:53 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (SOT) along with the Bibinagar police solved a theft case reported three years ago in the Ghatkesar branch of Andhra Bank and arrested two persons here on Wednesday. The two were involved in a theft attempt in the State Bank of India branch at Bibinagar last week as well.

Police recovered 501 grams of gold, two cars, bikes and other material, all put together worth Rs.25.5 lakh from the duo, P. Ebby alias Chinna (30) and K. Shiva Kumar alias Tinku (27), both residents of Boduppal in Medipally. According to the Rachakonda Police, Chinna, the prime suspect, earlier worked as a tele-caller for a private company at Begumpet, got his brother-in-law, Shiva Kumar, to join hands with him to loot banks.

“They procured a hydraulic cutter, compressor, screwdriver kit and other hand tools online. As per their plan, Chinna would enter into the bank and Tinku would assist him from outside apart from keeping a watch,” said G. Sudheer Babu, Additional Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda.

Last week, they chose the Bibinagar branch of SBI, as it was on the highway and they could easily flee after the offence. On Friday night, the duo reached the bank on a scooter. While Chinna damaged the iron grill of the window on the first floor and sneaked into the bank, Tinku stood outside.

“However, there was no power in the bank at that time and Chinna could not finish his work within the limited time they had, and they had to escape. When bank staff opened the branch, they found the damaged cables, the ladder and other tools inside the bank,” Sudheer Babu said.

Based on a complaint from the bank authorities, a case was booked and the two were soon nabbed. Further interrogation of Chinna revealed that the duo had broke into Andhra Bank at Ghatkesar and decamped with 4,000 grams of gold from the bank locker three years ago.

The two, police said, shared the stolen gold, purchased cars and also gifted some to their family and relatives in Bengaluru.

