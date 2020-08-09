Bank employee goes missing from Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:31 pm

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old bank employee has been reported missing from his house in Gopi Nagar in Chandanagar since Saturday night. Shiva Naik who works for a private bank in Chandanagar is suspected to have left the house on his will without informing his family members.

“He did not return home in the night. The anxious family members searched for him in all possible places, but in vain,” police said.

Based on the complaint from his family on Sunday, the Chandanagar police booked a case and took up investigation. “We checked his tower location and call data record. His last location found was the lake in Gopi Nagar. Our team which went to the lake found his chappals at the water body,” police said.

Police suspect Shiva Naik could have committed suicide in the lake, and a search operation is being conducted with the help of expert swimmers to trace him.

