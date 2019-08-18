Bank fraud in Bhimavaram, aquaculture farmers under CBI lens

By | AP Bureau | Published: 9:34 pm

Bhimavaram: The CBI is probing a huge scam in which aquaculture farmers in West Godavari district had allegedly attempted to cheat the banks to the tune of Rs 370 crore.

According to information, some private persons, including some political leaders, had obtained loans presenting fake documents and the CBI had begun the investigation on a complaint from the bank officials. For the past couple of days, the CBI has been busy checking the records of those who obtained loans in the district which is known for aqua culture which was exploited by some to the hilt.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .