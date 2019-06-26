Bank fraud: Mumbai firm’s land in Hyderabad attached

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at 10 locations of Parekh Aluminex Limited (PAL) and its promoters in Mumbai and attached land worth Rs 47.39 crore on the outskirts of Hyderabad in connection with a bank fraud case.

These searches were carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. Apart from conducting searches, the ED simultaneously commenced attachment of properties of the PAL. The first property that was attached by ED officials was on the city suburbs.

In one of the FIRs, the Central Bureau of Investigation had said that a case was booked against PAL CMD Amithabh Arun Parekh, three Directors Kiran Kumar Chandulal Parekh, Devanshu Pravin Desai and Vikram Vasudev Mordani and other unknown persons for defrauding Dena Bank to the tune of Rs 183.83 crore.

Based on a complaint, the CBI registered the case against them under Sections 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) of IPC read with Section 420 (Cheating) of IPC. There were allegations that the amount that was taken as loan from the bank was siphoned off.

