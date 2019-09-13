‘Bank merger not a solution’

By | Published: 12:04 am 11:03 pm

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s bank-merger plan aims to see 10 government-owned banks being merged into four. Only 13 public sector banks will now exist instead of 27. As per the proposed move, Oriental Bank and United Bank are to merge with the Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank with Syndicate Bank, Union Bank of India and Andhra Bank with Corporation Bank, and Indian Bank with Allahabad Bank. The government is looking at the ability to lend effectively, mobilise deposits efficiently and meet the needs of priority sector lending norms better through this strategy. Vikas Singh, President, Crux Management Services tells Y V Phani Raj that the merger is not a solution for the stressed banking sector in general and public sector banks in particular.

Excerpts of the interview:

Why merger is not a solution?

Banks can no longer be capital-providing utilities alone. Banking is undergoing fundamental changes. The PSBs have neither the fleet foot, nor the freedom. Technology is another challenge. The strength and talent is not leveraged as a result of government interference. Their market share is being cannibalised by far nimbler fintech, NBFCs and new banks. It takes a year to recruit in the PSB. What India needs is strong and efficient banks and not necessarily big banks. The banks need to expand. These mergers are likely to face many operational challenges initially, pushing up costs. Mergers take time. They are tricky and need continuity, freedom to make bold decision and support of the board to implement those decisions.

What alternatives are there?

Freedom to operate and the purpose to grow should be the one-line solution. Reduce government holdings in PSBs to below 50 per cent as recommended by Nayak Committee. Selling stake, and non-core assets, and privatising are a few options. PSU Bank mergers are not solution-centric. It is problem avoiding. Separating the owners from the management is the key for efficiency and governance. My interactions with the PSB chiefs tell me that they just want to be ‘left alone’.

How to ensure priority sector lending?

Government should create institutions to support financial inclusion and several other schemes. I think the regional rural banks are doing a great job. Support them. Similarly create a bank that understands the MSME sector. The MSME and the agriculture sectors are too important to be left to the banks, because the universal banks neither have the expertise to deal and an understanding of the challenges nor the intent to serve this market.

Do bank boards need restructuring?

Banks need to enhance the quality of boards by inducting people with integrity, and who can lead skill and domain experts. They need to appoint non-executive members with strategic competence and independent thinking. They could have also empowered the bank boards in decision-making with the government assuring “no interference, only intervention” on its part.

Which mergers may face trouble?

Almost 70 per cent of the mergers don’t succeed. I am saying they won’t bring in the benefits intended and the reason for mergers. We should trash the ‘too big to fail’ theory because many have failed. Larger is not always stronger. The Central government has focused on technology platform and not strategy in match making. As an example, Allahabad Bank culture is so different from Indian bank. Mergers are not arithmetic. Banks are losing share not because they are small but because they are not strong.

Resolving bad loans problem

Non-performing asset (NPA) is a factor of several things. Easy money to cronies and easier escape route to defaulters is the outcome. Economy impacts NPA as well. If the loan books grow, the NPA figures look low (without any recovery).My view is that the NPA problem will not go away because of mergers. I believe the mergers will distract the top management and may even slow recovery.

