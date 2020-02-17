Bank of Maharashtra conducts townhall meeting in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:29 pm

Hyderabad: Bank of Maharashtra, Hyderabad Zone conducted a Town Hall meeting in which all staff members from city branches participated. The meeting was chaired by Executive Director, Bank of Maharashtra, Hemant Tamta.

In the inaugural speech, zonal manager Divesh Dinkar spoke about the achievements Bank of Maharashtra Hyderabad zone. He also highlighted some of the firsts the Hyderabad zone has achieved in the entire Bank and welcomed the ED for the town hall meeting.

In his address, Hemant Tamta urged all staff members to focus on retail, agro and MSME lending to enable steady growth in the market, leverage technology and rendering of quality customer service. The top bank official also gave away awards for achievers under CASA, housing loan, NPA recovery, business derived from MSME campaigns, honesty at work place and for 100 per cent locker deployment by a branch in the zone.

The event was attended by more than 140 staff members for all cadres who also got an opportunity to interact with Hemant Tamta. All Staff members pledged to do their best in all business parameters areas and are committed to bank’s growth.

