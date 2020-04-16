Bank of Maharashtra offers masks to GHMC staff

By | Published: 11:39 pm

Hyderabad: Bank of Maharashtra, Hyderabad unit, offered masks to Mayor Bonthu Rammohan for distributing the same among Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials and staff members. They also wanted the masks to be distributed among doctors and nursing staff working at different government hospitals in the city, according to a press release.

