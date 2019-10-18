Bank on aggressive lending

By | Published: 18th Oct 2019 12:16 am 11:45 pm

The 4th bi-monthly policy review of the Reserve Bank of India (released on October 4) reflects its continuing aggressive tone in pruning repo rates to rekindle revival of the slowing economy. Notwithstanding such efforts, due to other macroeconomic, external sector and geopolitical factors, the slowdown deepened further with the GDP in Q1 hitting to a low of 5% followed by other weaker high-frequency indicators. Industrial production was lower in July on a year-on-year basis, pulled down mainly by manufacturing.

The output of eight core industries contracted in August, with the production of coal, electricity, crude oil and cement decelerating or going into contraction. The manufacturing PMI for September was flat, though still in the expansion zone. Taking cognisance of such developments, many international think-tanks and multilateral lending institutions began to lower their growth outlook. Such affirmation of a slowdown led to the announcement of several well-calibrated doses of stimulus packages by the government to step up growth.

RBI’s Continuous Efforts

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) too speeded up rate cuts to lower the cost of funds for the industry to augment productivity and revive investment appetite. In its journey of diminishing interest rates, the present repo rate cut by 25 basis points (bps) lowered it down to a low of 5.15% with cumulative repo rate cut reaching 135 bps in the present downward rate cycle. When this move of the RBI is seen together with the new floating lending rate regime linked to repo rates effective October 1, the borrowers under select retail and MSME sectors, in particular, are set to get impressive relief. The wider spread of beneficiaries may create some positive sentiments at the grassroots level economy.

The positive point is the continued narrow range of movement of consumer price inflation hovering in the range of 3.1-3.2% between June and August — within the RBI comfort zone — making space for pruning repo rates. Taking into account these developments and the impact of continuing policy rate cuts, the RBI revised CPI inflation projections slightly upwards to 3.4% for Q2, but retained its projections for H2 2019-20 at 3.5-3.7%. It is slated at 3.6% during Q1.

Unwilling Banks

Despite such hefty repo rate cuts by the RBI, the role of banks in transmitting policy rates has been subdued. The weighted average lending rates (WALR) on fresh rupee loans hardly decreased by 29 bps and in fact, the WALR on outstanding loans increased by 7 bps. Further drilling down the WALR trends will indicate that foreign banks, private banks and public sector banks have brought them down by 66, 48 and 25 bps respectively. Similarly, the market share of fresh rupee loans of private banks has gone up to 49.3% as against 39.8% of PSU banks during the fiscal up to August 2019.

This trend reflects a more aggressive role of private banks compared with PSU banks that are struggling with a high volume of toxic assets. The rest of the market share of 10.9% of fresh rupee loans goes to other sectors of banks. Since the bulk of the beneficiaries at the bottom of the pyramid are with the PSU banks, the flow of credit may not have reached the wider section of society limiting the revival process. However, with private banks’ increasing market share and enhanced lending activism, the benefit is beginning to impact a larger segment of borrowers even at the lower rung of society.

Even an overall trend of credit growth of banks does not augur well to push growth prospects. The year-on-year bank credit growth was tepid at 10.3% as of September 13, 2019, as against 13.5% during the corresponding period of the previous year, reflecting a marked slowdown in credit offtake during the current fiscal.

Another debilitating factor is the experience of a series of shocks and collateral damage caused to the financial sector. It began with Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) fiasco last September with its ramifications on Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) and other interconnected non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). It exacerbated with the fraud in Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMCB) perpetrated in connivance with Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL). These adverse developments have weakened the sentiments in financial intermediation impeding the flow of funds to the commercial sector.

Mitigate Consolidation Impact

Though the government has front-loaded fresh capital into select PSU banks and the RBI has trimmed down policy rates to help banks reinforce lending activity, banks are facing tough challenges. Despite best efforts, the disruption in banking activities cannot be altogether avoided due to the proposed large-scale consolidation in the PSU bank space. Of the 18 PSU banks, 10 are under consolidation adjusting to the inevitable disruption in the near term. It is imminent that the rest of the banks should reinvent methods to pump-prime credit growth to ensure that the end state objective of the revival of the economy is achieved.

Even PSU banks under amalgamation have to make efforts to insulate day-to-day operations from any disruption and continue to put the credit growth trajectory intact in the long-term interest of protecting market share and customer patronage. Hence, more than the lending rates, inclusive efforts of banks to respond to the call to deliver speedy credit will be critical to reviving the economy. Banks have to do more and join RBI’s efforts aggressively to make monetary policy measures to stimulate the sagging economy.

(The author is Director, National Institute of Banking Studies and Corporate Management, Noida)

