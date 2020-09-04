Banking sector moving towards digitalisation: SBI MD

Giving the example of SBI, Ashwani Bhatia said, 91 per cent of jobs are being done digitally now, which was unthinkable 35 years ago

By | Published: 10:11 pm

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) managing director Ashwani Bhatia on Friday said Fintech is the way forward for the Indian banking and payment system as there is a lot of opportunity for growth. Giving the example of SBI, he said, 91 per cent of jobs are being done digitally now, which was unthinkable 35 years ago.

“We believe that this 91 per cent will become 100 per cent. For a bank like State Bank of India, and other banks obviously, everything is going to move digitally. There is no doubt about that. Penetration of smartphones is also going to increase,” he said at a virtual conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Going forward, he said, branches are going to become nothing but distribution points like what has happened in Europe and other places. This is where the big opportunities lie, he said.

Bandhan Bank managing director Chandra Shekhar Ghosh said, “Banks and Fintech will co-exist to drive the ecology of money. There are benefits that fintech brings in that banks do not inherently have and vice-a-versa. A combination of both is what brings best value for customers.

“It is not about UX (user experience) but about CX (customer experiences). Best consumer experiences come from a combination of traditional banking and Fintech. Both will thrive and together drive growth for themselves and for the reason of their existence. Customers are the first priority.” Pointing out that consumer behaviour has undergone change during the lockdown and COVID period, Ghosh said digital payment has seen significant growth and is going to stay even after COVID-19 is over, he added. On the need for strengthening cyber security, Ghosh said, for Fintech to thrive, a strong risk mitigation framework has to be put in place.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .