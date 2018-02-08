Banks asked to meet term loan targets

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: Bankers should come forward to complete their targets in distribution of term loans, Agriculture Secretary C Partha Sarathi said here on Wednesday.

Speaking at a review meeting with State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) members along with SLBC State convener S Manikandan, he advised the bankers to identify the core areas such as polyhouses, horticulture, dairy, sheep rearing and millets cultivation and distribute loans accordingly.

The Secretary said there was a huge demand for investment loans in agriculture and allied sectors and bankers should utilise the opportunity. He said for 2017-18, the term loan disbursal was very low compared to the corresponding period last year and wanted the bankers to complete the target in remaining time.

Partha Sarathi also wanted the bankers to give loans for purchase of tractors and other agricultural equipment.

“The State government is giving 50 per cent subsidy for tractors and other farm related equipment and banks can extend loans for the remaining amount to farmers,” he said.

He advised the bankers to conduct village-wise meetings involving the farmers and explain to them the government schemes and the percentage of loan they can get from banks.

Sericulture, pisciculture and cold storages were also growing fast in the State and bankers should extend loans for these sectors too, he said.