Banks can function for regular business hours: Hyderabad CP

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said all banks could remain open every day during regular working hours.

“Some persons are spreading rumours that the police are asking banks to close down their business early. There is no such instruction from the City Police. Banks can remain open during their regular working hours,” he said.

Any complaints regarding the issue can be made on 9490616690 and 9490616780, he said.

