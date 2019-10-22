Banks can make the most of worst

By | Published: 22nd Oct 2019 12:12 am 10:28 pm

Cometh October 2019, bankers moved to shamiana camps in districts for mass lending to entrepreneurs in MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) and retail segments in obeisance of the orders from the Union Ministry of Finance. The MSM entrepreneurs, veiled in jubilance, are holding their breath going by their experience with Mudra (Micro Units Development & Refinance Agency Ltd) and 59Minute Loans!

Bankers of the current generation, post-liberalisation, have no experience of loan melas done when Janardan Poojary from Karnataka was the Minister of State for Finance and pushed the Integrated Rural Development Programme (IRDP). Floodgates to credit indiscipline were opened at that time.

Recalling a District Level Review Committee meeting of the 1980s would be in order. Government loan programmes were under review by the District Collector. As an observer, seeing the statistics presented, I was musing. The Collector asked me the reason: I said: “going by the number of milch animals’ rearing programmes financed, multiplying with the living space they occupy, all of us in the second floor also should be those animals. The number financed, leave alone other animals and those non-financed, the space is twice that of the area of the district!”

The Collector immediately called for a halt to the lending programme and asked the Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry programme, and the District Lead Bank Officer to account for the irresponsible lending. At the end of the enquiry, a few suspensions took place. Then followed the loan waivers in the farm sector.

Banks that dried up their risk appetite for the last five years when the credit to micro and small enterprises declined significantly, leaving a gap of Rs 17.19 lakh crore, in a way, invited the impending adverse selection and moral hazard – the two evils of credit risk management.

Reversing Clock

Can the clock be reversed? Will the banks be able to quench the thirst of MSMEs for debt? Will they go to shamiana meetings with a bouquet of viable implementable schemes with investments ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 2 crore that have the potential for growth in the districts where they hold these camps? The answer is ‘Yes’; How? Read on.

Banks should be aware by now that they are getting into an environment under pressure and that the clients do not have balance sheets to show up for arriving at ratios convenient for lending. Their post-liberalisation western model of lending should be given up (ie, they should move away from system-based lending and embrace entrepreneur-based lending without much bothering about the balance sheet and ratio analysis) if they would like to accelerate lending to the MSMEs, particularly in the manufacturing sector. Youth to the aged, men to women, and across sectors, entrepreneurs react differently to loans.

Nine-step Process

Coping mechanisms, however, exist. Here’s a nine-step process banks should follow:

* Understand the enterprise and environment

* Understand the entrepreneur

* Segment entrepreneurial traits

* Learn lifestyles of the entrepreneur

* Learn lifecycle of the enterprise

* Use data on entrepreneur and enterprise

* Share among peers

* Make data speak and fund

* Differentiate by risk-based lending rates

Perverse incentives for long have ruled the horizontal growth of the MSMEs. Scaling up, consequently, suffered. Growth transition from micro to small and small to medium just did not take place, save exceptions. So, MSMEs should set up nucleus projects, irrespective of the originating size, without any externalities but fully understanding the product regulations. If they do, there is a reasonable chance of reducing adverse selection.

Banks can select entrepreneurs who have an appetite for projects of small size with all forward and backward linkages. If they set up clusters, they can also cross-hold risks and enable entrepreneurs to get into sustainable ventures from the very first year.

They should, however, set up monitoring instruments and get feedback on a continuing basis. Every enterprise should be set up with a computer and customised low-cost ERP software and the cost of it should be incorporated in the overall project cost. It should be noted that the MoMSME offers free cloud-based Zoho-ERP for MSEs with a turnover of less than Rs 1.50 crore. This facilitates easy monitoring of loans by banks that put in a consent-based architecture on the lines of Telangana Industrial Health Clinic Ltd (TIHCL).

Taking Help

Since the banks do not have adequate manpower, they should plan to take the services of accredited institutions like industrial health clinics wherever established or cost accountant, chartered accountant firms that have full knowledge and understanding of the MSMEs, available at a small price.

New generation entrepreneurs – startups in manufacturing — are aspirational and technology-savvy and they may also carry less risk. Hence, they can be offered loans at a low rate of interest compared with the older generation entrepreneurs. If the old generation entrepreneurs have a vision and planned succession, they also can be offered a similar rate of interest. Because they have to be competitive in the market, service sector entrepreneurs will be able to absorb higher interest if they are given credit on time and online as they invariably recover such cost in the pricing of services.

Most enterprises come with least collateral or inadequate collateral. Banks that view the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) as a burden should pool the assets and take guarantee on a portfolio basis. The advantage is that they don’t have to proceed legally against any individual failed asset in the portfolio but can still put up their claim once they notice that the asset has turned NPA despite their best efforts. This will reduce moral hazard. Banks can certainly make the best of the worst in the current situation.

(The author is an Economist and Risk Management Specialist)

