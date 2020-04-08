Banks must think beyond normal

By | Published: 8th Apr 2020 12:10 am 11:33 pm

Understanding the enormity of the adverse implications of the coronavirus pandemic leading to compulsive lockdown and social distancing, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its policy review opened the floodgates of liquidity with several reinforcing measures. The steep reduction in the benchmark repo rate to a historic low of 4.4% from 5.15% will automatically bring down banks’ lending rates that are already linked to floating rates.

The expansion of liquidity windows of various size and tenor, reduction of cash reserve ratio (CRR) from 4% to 3% for one year, increasing scope of marginal standing facility from 2% to 3% to enable banks to draw funds against securities held to comply with statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) make an innovative combination. The measures fuse together to provide close to Rs 3.74 lakh crore of additional funds to enable banks to manage payment and settlement systems and aggressively lend to the ailing sectors of the economy in a state of unprecedented national crisis.

Temporary Relaxations

The postponement of repayment of tenor-based loans and interest on working capital facilities will ease pressure on borrowers. Banks will not be required to classify such loans under default as non-performing assets. The breach of prudential norms in terms of exposure and excess limits arising on account of these relaxations will not be considered as regulatory violations.

Such nonpayment of bank dues also will not impact the credit history, usually captured by rating agencies, of the borrowers. These relaxations have been considered necessary in view of the fact that bank credit has been slowing due to various disruptions in the banking industry.

Given the state of inclusive banking outreach, digital infrastructure, increasing density of business correspondents (BC), points of sale (PoS) terminals and debit card base, banks are reasonably equipped to serve customers spread across the geography with all range of products. But the latest RBI data reflects upon the fragile credit growth that needs to be reversed to support ailing industry facing the scourge of the pandemic.

Biased Credit growth

Widespread disruptions and loss of appetite of banks to lend is evident from the recent data. As on March 13, 2020, the credit growth stood at 6.1% year on year (YoY) during the last fiscal as against 14.5% in the corresponding period of 2018-19. Considering the average prevailing lending rate close to 10%, such poor credit growth can be considered as negative growth.

A further break-up of the sectoral flow of credit indicates a bias towards loans to the individual segment. As on January 31, 2020, credit to industry, including to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), is just 2.5%, 8.9% to the service sector and 16.9% to individuals that include housing, credit card and consumer durables.

The prolonged credit starvation by trade and industry is retarding prospects of revival of the economy. Industry has been facing similar credit crunch for the last 2-3 years and the present crisis has compounded the woes. Banks will also have to fund non-banks, facing defaults and downgrades, under priority sector. The RBI has been building a strong ecosystem compatible to push credit to the marginal sectors at the bottom of the pyramid that lack the wherewithal to access alternative sources of credit.

Challenges for Banks

The RBI is candid in its accommodative stance that flow of credit to the commercial sector needs to be increased at affordable lending rates while recasting the terms of sanction of existing loans to avoid inconvenience to bank’s constituents in the given crisis situation. Expansion of scope of liquidity is designed for the purpose. The government in its stimulus package of Rs 1.7 lakh crore also passed on the onus of increasing collateral-free loans from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

Even the various types of cash transfers to beneficiaries have to be routed through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) system to reach the relief quickly to the target group. Banks operating in the midst of several disruptions with truncated staff strength have to meet these enhanced expectations.

The benefit of the entire cut in repo rate has since been passed on by the SBI to the borrowers that are linked to the floating rate regime. SBI and several other banks have also announced a special package of loan facilities at concessional interest rates to their existing and potential borrowers to enable them to wade through the crisis. The stage is well set with good intentions but translating them into action will be the role of the commercial banking system.

Shift Approach

If banks are to meet the ongoing and emerging formidable challenges, the ‘business as usual’ approach may not be the way. A tectonic shift in approach will be needed. Business continuity plans need to be activated with appropriate reinforcements and compensation policies. The SBI has taken some proactive steps to pay its employees for the extra inconvenience and risk taken in attending office during the lockdown. Taking a cue from some of the international best practices, the support of willing former employees could also be enlisted to meet the urgent needs.

Efficient financial intermediation is necessary to ensure that the reliefs designed for the target group reach them in time to mitigate their sufferings. As essential services, banks cannot restrict themselves to basic services but will have to utilise the liquidity windows to deliver credit to trade and industry embroiled in tackling the pandemic.

Extraordinary emergent situations cannot be tackled with ordinary solutions. Good intentions of the RBI and the government to bail out the industry and individual borrowers can happen only if banks act with appropriate reinforcing strategies. Thinking beyond the ordinary is the need of the hour that can make sufficient credit reach the ailing sectors that will justify the RBI action of providing liquidity.

(The author is Adjunct Professor, Institute of Insurance and Risk Management, Hyderabad)

