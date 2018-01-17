Banks shift focus to non-interest income

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Hari has a no-frills account with a public sector bank since his earnings are meagre. A WhatsApp forward that all free services of public sector banks will be ceased from January 20 had him worried.

Basic, no-frill accounts and those opened for self-help groups and social benefit in banks — both private and public — do not require minimum balance. On the other hand, these banks stipulate a minimum balance in savings account. A fine is imposed if it falls short. Even those opened for minors attract penalty for non-maintenance of minimum balance.

The banks were quick to refute reports and stated that there was no such move to do away with free services. Bank of India in a statement last week said that it did not have any plans of levying charges on those services, which were free.

The Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) too denied it. “There is neither a move by banks for a blanket removal of free services nor such a thing is being contemplated,” IBA Chief Executive’s office stated.

“However, banks, looking at their commercial and operational costs, would constantly examine and revise charges as the case may be,” it added.

Earlier, Praveen Kumar Gupta, managing director of SBI, even hinted that the bank might revise downwards the minimum balance in savings account and the charges applicable for non-maintenance.

Falling interest rates, slack in credit offtake, rising NPAs are among the reasons for fall in the interest income for banks. The focus, therefore, has shifted to fee-based income — a component of non-interest income — to offset this shortfall.

Non-interest component includes fee, profit/loss on sale of investments, dividend and miscellaneous income. Fee income includes loan processing charges, commission on government business, locker rent and minimum account balance.

For instance, an SBI presentation said its fee income during July-Sept period was Rs 5,357 crore, a 10 per cent increase from Rs 4,870 crore in the previous April-June quarter. On a year-on-year basis, it was 5.99 per cent more from Rs 5,054 crore in July-Sept period in 2016.

SBI collected Rs 1,771.67 crore from customers for non-maintenance of minimum average balance between April and November 2017, according to a Finance Ministry’s statement in the Lok Sabha on December 29.

State-owned Andhra Bank earned Rs 2308.3 crore from non-interest income for 2016-17, an increase of 47.5% from 1,564.5 crore in the previous financial year.

In the case of private sector ICICI Bank, its fee income during July- September quarter in 2017 was Rs 2,570 crore, up from Rs 2,356 crore during the corresponding period the previous year. The bank earns fee from loan processing, cards business, account servicing charges and third party referrals.

“The penalty charges will be around Rs 600 per month if no minimum balance is maintained. However, if there is a shortfall, it will be proportionately calculated. Having fixed deposits will lower the incidence of penalty,” said an official of ICICI Bank.

T Satish Kumar, Telangana head – Equitas Small Finance Bank, said the minimum balance requirement enables better digital transactions. “There is a cost for the banks for maintaining account in software. The minimum balance also fetches interest to the customers. It is 6 per cent in our case,” he said.