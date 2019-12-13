‘Banks should resist from giving partial loans to MSMEs’

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: Banks and financial institutions lending to small and medium enterprises should fund the business proposals based on the requirements projected. Partial funding will not aid the cause of aspiring entrepreneurs, felt industry people.

Participating in a panel discussion held at the Indian Chamber of Commerce MSME Linkage event, Yerram Raju, advisor to Government of Telangana on MSMES, said a flawed incentive from Government does not allow vertical expansion of SMEs but focuses on increasing their number alone. The entrepreneurs too should change their approach and focus on reskilling their teams and not just keep blaming the ecosystem present.

Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India president K Rama Devi said manufacturing segment is taking a backseat as most of the Government schemes are in favour of service industry.

When SMEs make an effort to upgrade technology at their units and seek financial assistance, many bankers are not update with the new technology and reject the loan applications. Many financial institutions continue to seek a collateral even after an enterprise has been in existence for a decade.

There is a need for a big marketing effort form the Government. Currently, orders from local manufacturers are small and come with many conditions attached to them, she said.

Sulakshana Circuits MD C Durga Rao, management professional Sanjay Gadhalay and PWC director Chandra Ganduri also participated.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter