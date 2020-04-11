Banks urge customers to take precautions while transacting at ATMs

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:34 pm

Hyderabad: Owing to the rapid spread of Covid-19, banks are urging their customers to take certain precautions while they transact at ATMs.

Banks are advising customers to sanitise their hands before and after transacting at ATM and minimise their hand touch in the ATM lobby.

Customers are also advised to avoid coming to the ATM if they are having flu symptoms. They should cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing inside the ATM lobby.

Customers should also avoid entering the ATM lobby if someone is transacting on ATM and avoid disposal of tissues or single-use masks inside the lobby.

For all non-cash related transactions, one can use digital platforms to avoid going to an ATM.

The World Health Organization has also issued a warning that handling money may spread Coronavirus and is urging people to stop using cash when they can and clean their hands after they handle it.

