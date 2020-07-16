Banksy coronavirus graffiti removed from London train

By | Published: 2:24 pm

British street artist Banksy’s latest work, tackling the spread of coronavirus, that appeared inside a London Underground train carriage ‘some days ago’ has been removed, according to transport operators.

The graffiti star uploaded a video on social media on Tuesday, captioned, “If you don’t mask – you don’t get”. In it, the artist is seen in a boiler suit spray painting stencils of his iconic rats inside a train, with one sneezing blue droplets.

Transport for London lad the work was removed ‘some days ago’ due to the company’s strict anti-graffiti policy. However, the transport operator would welcome Banksy to recreate his message ‘in a suitable location’, it added. “We appreciate the sentiment of encouraging people to wear face coverings, which the vast majority of customers on our transport network are doing,” a TFL spokesman said.