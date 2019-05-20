Banned gutka worth Rs 21 lakh seized in Nirmal

By | Published: 3:37 pm

Nirmal: Nirmal police on Monday seized consignment banned gutka being transported in a four-wheeler from Kolkata to Pondicherry at an integrated check post at Soan mandal centre. The value of the property is assessed to be Rs 21 lakh. The driver of the vehicle has been taken into custody.

It is the third major seizure to be reported in Nirmal district in the last six months. Nirmal Superintendent of Police C Shashidhar Raju said that the accused driver was Akram Khan and the owner of the van was Irshad Khan of Bengaluru.

Soan Inspector T Ramesh, Sub-Inspector K Ravinder and their team intercepted the vehicle at the check post and found the prohibited packets of the contraband substance branded as Sachin, following a tip off. During the interrogation, the driver revealed that the gutka was being shipped from Kolkata to Pondicherry.

Raju announced cash reward to police officials for seizing the product. He suggested the public to call Dial 100 service in case of any crimes and peril. He cautioned stern action was going to be initiated against the traders of the banned gutka and other products. He added police department was clamping down the menace

Nirmal DSP D Upender Reddy, Soan Inspector Ramesh and Sub-Inspector Ravinder were present. On February 21, four persons were booked for allegedly shipping large quantities of prohibited packets of gutka, seized at a poll check post at Soan mandal centre.

The value of the products was assessed to be Rs 21.85 lak. The accused were Zakeer Ali, driver of the van, Rizwan, receiver of the gutka packets, Shadulla, the sender and Hakim Ali, the owner of the vehicle.

Laxmanachanda cops seized large quantities of prohibited gutka being transported in a van from Bidar of Karnataka to Mancherial district, at Kanakapur village in Laxmanachanda mandal on January 16 last.

The value of the gutka was computed to be Rs 27 lakh. One Shaik Ali of Hyderabad, the driver of the van was arrested for his role in the offence. Nirmal SP C Shashidhar Raju take a look at the seized gutka packets in Soan mandal centre on Monday