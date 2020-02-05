Banned gutkha worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Kothagudem

By | Published: 11:19 pm

Kothagudem: Banned gutkha products worth about Rs 30 lakh were seized here on Wednesday.

Lakshmidevipalli Sub-Inspector of Police (SI) Praveen Kumar said following a tip off, the police intercepted Two autorickshaw trolleys at Yellandu crossroads near Kothagudem town. On inspection, bags packed with gutkha packets were found. Three persons have been arrested while two are absconding.

The arrested were identified as Uppala Srinivas Rao of Bhadrachalam, K Rama Krishana and R Srinivas Rao of Kothagudem. Those absconding were identified as Bade Bhadra Rao of Bhadrachalam and Balakrishna of Chunchupalli in Kothagudem. The arrested were booked under relevant sections and would be produced in court. Efforts are on to nab the two absconding, the SI said.

Following the directions of Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt, special surveillance teams have been formed to track gutkha transporters and serious action would be taken against them, he said.

