Banned tobacco products worth Rs 2.52 lakh seized in Mancherial

By | Published: 8:59 pm

Mancherial: Task Force police of Ramagundam Commissionerate seized prohibited tobacco products from a resident of Gouthami Nagar here on Wednesday. The value of the products was assessed to be Rs 2.52 lakh.

Task Force Inspector Kumara Swamy said that the accused Venishetti Shankaraiah, a trader of the town, was found to have stored the banned products during surprise raids carried out on his house, following a tip-off. The products were ready to be sold to potential consumers, he added.

The contraband including 1,200 packets of Vimal pan masala, 100 RMD, 50 Ambar, 120 cartons of Baba were handed over to Mancherial cops for taking further action against the trader for committing the offence. Investigations were taken up. Swamy warned of stringent action and non-bailable cases against peddlers and illegal traders of tobacco products. Mancherial Sub-Inspector Maruthi and his team took part in the operation.

