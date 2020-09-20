Banned tobacco products worth Rs 5 lakh seized, two arrested in Warangal

Police visited the place after receiving specific information about banned tobacco products and searched the car parked in front of the house of one Chintakindi Lakshminarayana and found 10 bags of Ambar packets

By | Published: 9:34 pm

Warangal Urban: The Task Force police seized banned tobacco products (Ambar packets) worth Rs five lakh near Nirup Nagar thanda near here on Sunday. They also seized a car.

Sources said the police visited the place after receiving specific information about banned tobacco products and searched the car parked in front of the house of one Chintakindi Lakshminarayana and found 10 bags of Ambar packets.

When questioned, Lakshminarayana said that he along with Munavath Raju from the same village had gone to Bidar in Karnataka and bought the banned tobacco products. He said they had purchased Ambar and gutkha in the past too. They used to supply the Ambar packets to several kirana and other shops.

Task Force police said they handed over the packets to KUC police for further investigation. Task Force Inspectors Nandiram and Madhu led the search.

