Banyan Tree’s ‘Khusrau – Kabir’ to go digital

Well-known singers of India bring alive rich legacy of the two poets on to the same platform with their musical expertise

By | Published: 6:45 pm

Banyan Tree wishes to present ‘Khusrau-Kabir’ digitally this year due to the current situation. Music lovers can view from any corner of the world, through live streaming online. Tickets can be booked on bookmyshow.com.

Banyan Tree’s ‘Khusrau-Kabir’ aims to celebrate the rich legacy of the two great geniuses whose works continue to guide people. Well-known singers of India bring alive the rich poetry of the two on the same platform with their musical expertise. The contemporary classical and semi-classical instruments connect the ancient works with the 21st century. This 12-year-old festival has received overwhelming response from the music lovers of Mumbai and Delhi.

India has been blessed by the presence of several poet saints through centuries. Among the most revered and popular from north India are Hazrat Amir Khusrau and Saint Kabir. Both created several styles of poetic expression and covered a large spectrum of subjects through their verse. Their works resonating hard-hitting social realities as well as great spiritual longing have truly immortalised them.

Among the artistes who are going to perform are Anuraag Dhoundeyal, Parthiv Gohil, Madan Gopal Singh and Warsi Brothers.