Has Ambati Rayudu paid the price for his 3D tweet?

Hyderabad: From being a certainty till the Australia and New Zealand one-day series, Hyderabad captain Ambati Rayudu has been left in the dark even as the World Cup has reached the home stretch in England. When the Indian team was announced two months ago for this mega event, Rayudu was overlooked and Tamil Nadu all-rounder player Vijay Shankar was included in the team. The Hyderabad middle-order batsman was surprisingly named as one of the five standbys for the World Cup.

India suffered a big blow when left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan fractured his left thumb during the match against Australia. One expected the experienced Rayudu to fill in the boots of Dhawan, but instead the selectors opted for the spunky Rishabh Pant, who many thought that he should have been picked ahead of Dinesh Karthik. The hard-hitting Rayudu missed the bus.

There was yet another unexpected injury and this time Vijay Shankar being ruled out of the World Cup while facing Jasprit Bumrah in the nets last week. The ‘3D’ player sustained a non-displaced fracture of the left big toe and has been replaced by Karnataka opener Mayank Agarwal, who is yet to play an ODI match. Rayudu, for the second time, lost the chance. This has more or less ended the career of the 33-year-old batsman. Strangely, a middle-order batsman was named as replacement for opener Dhawan while the second time, an opener was sent for a middle order batsman. Rayudu could have fitted in both the cases.

Where did Rayudu lose the opportunity? The Hyderabad captain made a strong comeback into the Indian team with some eye-catching performances for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2018. There was initial shock last year when he was ignored for the England tour for not passing the Yo-Yo test. He later on passed the test, was selected for Asia Cup in Dubai and then the home series against West Indies. It was going all smooth, but it went topsy-turvy during the Australian and New Zealand one-day series. In fact, he announced that he is retiring from first class cricket and instead played in the shorter format of the game.

But that could have been a big mistake. He missed some valuable match practice prior to the Australian tour. If he had at least played in a few of the Ranji Trophy matches, he could have been in a much better frame of mind before the Australian series. Rayudu could not back his Asia Cup or West Indies form. He struggled in both the series although he was the top scorer in one of the matches in New Zealand. But by then, his form began to desert him. He failed in the home series against Australia. That proved to be the last straw. It is all over bar the shouting for Rayudu, who has played in 55 ODIs for a good average of 47.05.

