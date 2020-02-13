Bar waiter held for harassing woman in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Cybercrime Police on Wednesday arrested a bar waiter on charges of harassing a woman on WhatsApp. He allegedly sent sexually explicit messages and videos and harassed her, police said.

The arrested person, H Shiva Kumar (23), works in a bar in Balapur and is a native of Mangalpet in Bidar of Karnataka.

According to the police, Shiva Kumar, who met the victim in Bidar, became friends with her and the duo met several times during which he collected her family details. One day, he allegedly took the victim to a hotel room, sedated her and allegedly took sexually explicit photos of hers. Using them, he started blackmailing her to continue the relation with her.

“When she refused to do so, he circulated those explicit photographs and videos to her family members and friends. This traumatised and defamed her,” police said.

Based on a complaint from the victim, the police booked a case and subsequently arrested Shiva Kumar. He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

