Barbeque Nation launches ninth outlet in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Barbeque Nation, India’s leading casual dining restaurant chain, announced the launch of its 167th outlet in the city. The brand new outlet is located at GSM Mall in Miyapur.

The restaurant was inaugurated by Ngo Kids of ‘Hope for life’. The restaurant that can serve over 120 guests in one sitting has been carefully designed keeping in mind the heritage and philosophy of the Barbeque Nation brand.

Barbeque Nation, the pioneer of ‘DIY’ (do-it-yourself) cuisine with a concept of the live on-the-table grill, is the largest casual dining brand in the country. The restaurant offers a pre-fixed menu with a fixed price.

The menu is drawn from the Mediterranean, American, Oriental, Asian and Indian cuisines. Customers can grill starters in a range of marinades and sauces and enjoy them right off the skewers, at their own tables.

Apart from offering a delectable menu, the ambience at the restaurant follows a theme that radiates a contemporary and vibrant atmosphere, with sizzling skewers on tables that double as the live kitchen.

The eat-all-you-can buffet sees a plethora of dishes in vegetarian and non-vegetarian spreads.

Speaking on the occasion, Arup Chatterji of Barbeque Nation Nation Hospitality Ltd said: “The restaurant strives to be the one-stop destination for unlimited celebrations and delicious grills. It has been an absolute delight, serving the people across different states now with the launch of our ninth outlet in Hyderabad. we earnestly look forward to serving new guests in this region. At Barbeque Nation, we lay special emphasis on variety and taste to soothe the taste buds of our patrons and make it an unforgettable experience for them. Likewise, we want the diners in here to experience the art of, live on the table grilling while enjoying the ambience and an impeccable buffet.”