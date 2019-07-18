BArch admission notification on July 23

By | Published: 11:27 pm

Hyderabad: The notification for admissions into Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) for candidates who qualified in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) or Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main paper-II will be issued on July 23.

Online registrations can be done from July 24 to August 31 and certificate verification will be held on August 1 and 2. It will also be conducted on August 3, in case of a large number of students turning up.

The BArch admission committee which met at Telangana State Council of Higher Education here on Thursday issued a detailed admission schedule.

According to the schedule, State ranks for candidates will be assigned on August 16 and web options can be exercised on August 17 and 18 while provisional seat allotment will be on August 20.

On receiving seat allotment order, candidates have to pay tuition fee and report at allotted college on August 21 and 22.

The vacant seats will be declared online on August 23 and web options for final phase admissions can be exercised on August 24 and 25. The seat allotment will be done on August 27 and candidates have to pay tuition fee and report at allotted college on August 28 and 29.

The spot admissions will be conducted on August 31 and classwork will commence on September 3.

