Barkhatpura HB Residents Association formed

Hyderabad: The Barkhatpura Housing Board LIGH Colony Residents Welfare Association has been formed with B Rachna Reddy as president, T Vivekanand as vice-president and P Kishore as general secretary.

The other office bearers of the association, formed to look after the welfare, social and cultural activities of the residents, include Karan Singh Hazari (joint secretary), Mahender Khatri (treasurer), P Chander and Vikas Kumar K Shah (executive members) and Ch Srikanth (assistant secretary).

Retired IAS officer, Satyanarayana Rao and K Ramakrishna will be the chief advisors, a press release said.

