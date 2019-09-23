Barren couple abducts infant, held in Bibinagar

By | Published: 1:12 pm 1:29 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Love for children allegedly drove a childless couple to abduct an infant and soon nemesis caught up with them and they landed behind the bards, as police swiftly moved in. This incident was reported from Bibinagar town of Telangana.

Police said the couple Pittala Madhavi and Gujjar Raju were arrested on Monday morning and the abducted baby recovered from their possession.

Disclosing the details of the sensational case to media persons, the Bhongir DCP K Narayan Reddy said Madhavi and Raju eke out their living by collecting garbage in Bibinagar, after relocating from LB Nagar in Hyderabad, their native place. Both had divorced their respective spouses and married each other to live in Bibinagar. Both had children from their first marriages, but the children were living with their estranged spouses, police said.

The couple desperately wanted children, but did not conceive. So they allegedly hatched a plan to abduct an infant and as part of their plan invited a beggar Tusambat Jyothi, a resident of VV Nagar in Hyderabad to come to Bibinagar, after offering her shelter. Believing in them, Shanti moved to Bibinagar along with her 15-month-old daughter. On September 5, when Jyothi was allegedly drunk, the couple decamped with the child.

A police complaint was lodged three days later and investigation was taken up. The couple was nabbed in Hyderabad on Monday morning and the baby restored to her mother, police said.

