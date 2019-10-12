Barter a kilo of plastic for fine rice in Mulugu

By | Published: 9:56 pm

Mulugu: The authorities of Mulugu district have come up with an idea to make it plastic-free — a kilo of fine rice in return for a kilo of plastic.

As part of a special drive — from October 16 to 26 — across the district, people can deposit the plastic at their respective gram panchayat (GP) office and take home fine rice. Collector C Narayana Reddy said there is an urgency to check the growing use of plastic as it is posing grave threat to the environment. “In view of this, we have decided to check this in the district and eventually announce it as the plastic-free district,” he said.

Under this special initiative, the officials are seeking donations in the form of cash or rice. At the mandal level, tahsildars are looking after the collection of the donations. A special phone number has been allotted in every mandal for the benefit of the donors. “Donors can call on the designated number to know the details — where they should hand over the cash or rice for the special programme,”said Mulugu thasildar Ganya Naik. He along with other officials met traders in Mulugu on Friday and urged them to donate for the special programme and make Mulugu a plastic-free district.

The officials are also taking steps to set up a special agency to recycle plastic. In fact, they are going to ban non-recyclable plastic after Diwali. “We are also making efforts to ensure that the Medaram Maha Jatara, which is scheduled to be held from February 5 to 8, is plastic-free,” Collector Narayana Reddy said.

In addition to this, the officials are trying to encourage the use of the eco-friendly bags made of paper and jute by setting up manufacturing units. “We will identify self-help groups (SHGs) interested in making the paper or jute bags and help them set up units,” an official said. The officials are also trying to set up an anti-plastic squad with about 2,000 volunteers to create awareness among the people about the importance of switching over to paper/jute bags.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter