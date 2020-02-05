Basar RGUKT student attempts to end life

By | Published: 7:18 pm

Nirmal: A student studying Pre-University Course (PUC) I year at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar attempted suicide by jumping off one of the buildings on the premises of the institution as he was reportedly depressed over a failed love affair, on Wednesday. However, police did not confirm it.

According to a press statement released by the management of the varsity, Bondla Sanjay had an argument with Sai Varun, his classmate, over a girl who was reportedly moving closely with both of them. They were being counseled by authorities after Varun brought this to notice of officials on Tuesday. Sanjay made the suicide bid under the pretext of going to the washroom.

The student was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Nizamabad district centre, where his condition was stated to be critical.

Vice chancellor of the university Dr A Ashok visited the hospital and inquired about his condition. He told his parents that the institution would bear the medical expenditure when they expressed their inability to do so.

Two girls end life in 2018

In September, 2018, Anthi Anusha, a 17-year-old student studying Pre-University Course (PUC) II at the RGUKT had ended her life by leaping from atop the building as she was dejected after her parents turned down her wish to marry her boyfriend.

Kurikala Radha (21), another girl studying engineering II year at the RGUKT committed suicide on March 3, 2018, as she was upset over her poor prospects of her securing a job.

